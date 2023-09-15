PM Modi to inaugurate largest housing project for economically weaker sections in Solapur, Maharashtra next month. 30,000 homes spread over 100 acres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the largest housing project for economically weaker sections at Solapur, in Maharashtra, next month, according to a report by the PTI news agency. The agency citing government sources said that the grand housing project is spread over 100 acres and comprises 30,000 homes, of which 15,000 have already been built. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The biggest economically weaker section housing scheme is now in the final stages of being built at a place called Raynagar in Solapur. PM Modi is coming next month to inaugurate it," the bureaucrat said, addressing a summit organised by industry lobby Naredco.

Solapur housing project for EWS: As per the report, every house is 300 sq ft and will be costing ₹6 lakh for the beneficiaries. It is a set of seven housing societies. The houses will be for those families whose earnings are less than ₹3 lakh per year. The beneficiaries include unorganised workers, textile workers, beedi workers, construction workers, ragpickers, and garment workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) is executing the project, which also has assistance from the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Mumbai's Dharavi redevelopment project: Maharashtra's additional chief secretary Valsa Nair Singh told the agency that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to kick-start the multi-thousand crore Dharavi redevelopment project will be signed very soon.

The state government is working on a cluster-based development, and every project will entail signing of cluster and development agreement, she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh added that a similar approach is being taken for the redevelopment of Kamathipura, the financial capital's red light district.

Speaking at the same event, Pravin Darade, the principal secretary for the environment, said the government is working to create an action plan for climate change and has a set of 20 interns who are dealing with multiple government departments as part of the formulation.