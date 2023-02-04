PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in poll-bound Karnataka
PM Modi will also be involved in several other events including the Green Mobility Rally which he will flag off to create public awareness for green fuels, and the inauguration of a HAL helicopter factory in Tumakuru to boost the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' program in the defense sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka on Monday, February 6, to inaugurate the India Energy Week aimed at showcasing the country's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. He will also launch E20, a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol.
