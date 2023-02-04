PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in poll-bound Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka on Monday, February 6, to inaugurate the India Energy Week aimed at showcasing the country's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. He will also launch E20, a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol.

In addition, he will also be involved in several other events including the Green Mobility Rally which he will flag off to create public awareness for green fuels, and the inauguration of a HAL helicopter factory in Tumakuru to boost the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' program in the defense sector, an official statement said as quoted by news agency PTI.

After this, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru. He will further launch uniforms under the "Unbottled" initiative of Indian Oil and each uniform will support the recycling of around 28 used PET (recyclable plastic) bottles.

PM Modi will also unveil the twin-cooktop model of the PSU's indoor solar cooking system, a "revolutionary" cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 will be held in Bengaluru from February 6-8, the statement said, adding that it will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents.

It will see the presence of more than 30 ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather for various discussions, with Modi also scheduled to participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs, PTI reported.

He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

The government aims to achieve a complete 20 percent blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

The Green Mobility Rally will witness the participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for green fuels.

Karnataka Assembly elections are likely to take place in April-May.

(With PTI inputs)