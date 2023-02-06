PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in poll bound Karnataka today
- Apart from this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives during the visit.
- This will be PM Modi's third visit to the poll-bound state in less than a month.
PM Modi will inaugurate 'India Energy Week 2023' in Bengaluru and dedicate to the nation the HAL's helicopter factory in Tumakuru today.
