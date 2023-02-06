This will be PM Modi's third visit to the poll-bound state in less than a month. Earlier, PM had visited Hubballi on 12 January where he inaugurated a national youth festival and staged a massive roadshow. Later on 19 January, he was in Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts where he sought to woo voters by showcasing development and social welfare programmes thereby giving the ruling BJP a launchpad in the run-up to the Assembly elections due by April-May.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}