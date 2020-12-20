PM Modi to inaugurate India International Science Festival

PM Modi to inaugurate India International Science Festival1 min read . 11:28 PM IST
The Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences conceptualized the India International Science Festival in association with Vijnana Bharati
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering the inaugural address at India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020. The event will be held on 22 December and will be conducted via video conferencing. The address will begin at 4:30 pm according to the Prime Minister’s office.
The event is being held to promote scientific temper in society. The Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences conceptualized the India International Science Festival in association with Vijnana Bharati.
The IISF was launched in the year 2015 as a celebration to promote science and technology. It aims to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives.
The goal of the IISF 2020 is to help youth develop 21st-century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields.
With inputs from ANI
