PM Modi to inaugurate ‘India’s longest sea bridge' in Mumbai on 12 Jan, says Maharashtra CM
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on 12 January. The 22 km long bridge is India's longest and the world's 12th longest sea bridge.
The ambitious infrastructure project, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 January, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.
