Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi to inaugurate ‘India’s longest sea bridge' in Mumbai on 12 Jan, says Maharashtra CM

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘India’s longest sea bridge' in Mumbai on 12 Jan, says Maharashtra CM

Livemint

  • The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on 12 January. The 22 km long bridge is India's longest and the world's 12th longest sea bridge.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The ambitious infrastructure project, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 January, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

The MTHL project is 22 km long, touted to be India's longest and the world's 12 longest sea bridge.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link: All you need to know

The engineering marvel will take off at Sewri in south Mumbai, crossing over Thane Creek and terminating at Chirle in the distant outskirts of Navi Mumbai.

It has been in the making since 2018. Originally expected to be completed in 4.5 years, the infrastructure project was delayed by eight months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The toll rates remain undecided by the Maharashtra government but as per a TOI report, it may be fixed in the range of 250- 300 for passenger cars and may go higher for freight traffic.

MTHL toll to be subsidised, proposed 500 charge seen as unrealistic: Report

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. Motorists can zoom past the bridge at the speed of 100 kmph.

Build at the cost of 17,843 crore, the six-lane bridge is among the most expensive projects, the English Daily added. According to CM Shinde, it will help citizens cover a distance of 22 km in 15 minutes which now takes about two hours.

All you need to know about MTHL, expected opening date, connectivity and more

The MTHL will have interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B on the Navi Mumbai end.

Pune in 90 minutes: Mumbai is all set to get India's longest sea bridge

The bridge will reportedly be equipped with artificial intelligence cameras that will alert the control room about the breakdown in vehicles. This will reduce the congestion time as vehicles will not remain abandoned for long.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

