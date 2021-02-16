PM Modi to inaugurate infra projects in Assam on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate infrastructure projects on Thursday to improve connectivity and promote water transportation in Assam .

This will include inauguration of water transportation services around Guwahati, laying the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari bridge and perform Bhumi Pujan for construction of Majuli bridge, reducing travel time for people in Assam.

“The launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra will be marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari; Shilanyas of Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on river Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business," an official statement said.

The program is aimed at providing connectivity to the eastern parts of the country. The Ro-Pax ferry services cut travel time by providing connectivity between banks. “The Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 km that is currently being travelled by vehicles to only 12 Km, resulting in a substantial impact on the logistics of small-scale industries of the region," it said.

The foundation stone will be laid for construction of tourist jetties at Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, Pandu and Jogighopa. These jetties will promote river cruise tourism, create employment opportunities and generate growth for local business. Modi will also launch two e-portals to further ease of doing business. “The Car-D (Cargo Data) portal will collate cargo and cruise data on a real time basis. PANI (Portal for Asset and Navigation Information) will act as a one-stop solution for providing information about river navigation and infrastructure," it said.

Besides, he will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra, which will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya. The bridge will be built with a total cost of around ₹4,997 crore. The proposed bridge will drastically reduce the distance travelled between the two regions.

The Prime Minister will also perform Bhumi Pujan for the two-lane bridge on the Brahmaputra between Majuli and Jorhat. “The construction of the bridge has been a long demand of the people of Majuli who for generations have been dependent on the ferry services to connect with the mainland of Assam," the statement said.

