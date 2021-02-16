PM Modi to inaugurate infra projects in Assam on Thursday

The program is aimed at providing connectivity to the eastern parts of the country. The Ro-Pax ferry services cut travel time by providing connectivity between banks. “The Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 km that is currently being travelled by vehicles to only 12 Km, resulting in a substantial impact on the logistics of small-scale industries of the region," it said.

