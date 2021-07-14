OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an international cooperation and convention centre, also known as 'Rudraksha', in Varanasi on July 16.

Spread in 2.87 hectares of land, the two-storey convention centre comprises main hall with a full flying tower, a seating capacity of 1,200, a gallery, meeting rooms, and parking for 120 cars.

As many as 108 Rudraksha have been installed at this convention centre and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga.

The officials said the objective of the project is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people at the international convention centre

It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions and music concerts and other events and the gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi's art, culture and music, according to an official.

According to the officials, it will be an environment-friendly building, fit for level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).

During his visit to Varanasi, Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over 1,500 crore, the officials said.

