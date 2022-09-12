PM Modi to inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 today1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:35 AM IST
Around 1500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022
Around 1500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022
Listen to this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organized at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, on 12th September 2022 at around 10:30 AM.