Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organized at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, on 12th September 2022 at around 10:30 AM.

The four days long IDF WDS 2022 being held from 12th to 15th September, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers, and policy planners centering around the theme of ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’.

Around 1500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022. The last such Summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974.

Taking cognizance of the PM's event, Noida police issued a traffic advisory.

In a tweet, the police informed about the route diversions and traffic control helpline phone number.

🚨 यातायात एडवाइजरी🚨

दिनांक 12.09.2022 को माननीय प्रधानमंत्री भारत सरकार के एक्सपो मार्ट ग्रेटर नोएडा में भ्रमण कार्यक्रम के दृष्टिगत दिल्ली से ग्रेटर नोएडा मार्ग (नोएडा-ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेस-वे) पर यातायात का प्रबंधन/डायवर्जन!

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/zWHSt4SsYP — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) September 11, 2022

The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women.

Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44% in the last eight years.

The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23% of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022. The summit will also help Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure to global best practices.