PM Modi to inaugurate irrigation project in UP that faced delays since 1978

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a 43-year old irrigation project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district on Saturday at around 1 pm. According to the Prime Minister's office, the Saryu Nahar National Project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to know about Saryu Nahar National Project in UP's Balrampur:

According to the PMO, the project has been built at a total cost of over ₹ 9,800 crore, out of which more than ₹ 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

Sarayu Nahar national Project

It involves the interlinking of five rivers -- Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga, and Rohini.

In 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner.

Sarayu Nahar national Project

