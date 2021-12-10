PM Modi to inaugurate irrigation project in UP that faced delays since 1978

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The work of the Saryu Nahar irrigation project was in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination, and adequate monitoring, it got delayed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a 43-year old irrigation project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district on Saturday at around 1 pm. According to the Prime Minister's office, the Saryu Nahar National Project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of the region.
Here's all you need to know about Saryu Nahar National Project in UP's Balrampur:
According to the PMO, the project has been built at a total cost of over ₹9,800 crore, out of which more than ₹4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.
It involves the interlinking of five rivers -- Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga, and Rohini.
The work of the Saryu Nahar irrigation project was in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination, and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades.
In 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner.
It is said that the project will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, namely Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Maharajganj.