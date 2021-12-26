Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on Tuesday (28 December) and inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Sunday. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

Prior to this, he will attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur.

The PMO said improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of PM Modi. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is yet another step in this direction, it added.

This completed 9 km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

Prime Minister Modi will inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. The entire length of Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 Km, and is being built at a cost of over ₹11,000 crore.

He will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The 356 km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum.

Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over ₹1500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

PM Modi will be the chief guest of the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur. During the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project. The PM will launch the blockchain based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.