Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be inaugurating the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30 pm. The Kanpur Metro Rail Project's 9 km long section stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

PM Modi will also inspect the Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Tuesday, December 28. It's a 356 km long project with a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum. Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over ₹1,500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery

PM Modi will also attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur.

During the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project. PM Modi will launch blockchain-based digital degrees.

About the Kanpur Metro Rail project:

The length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and the estimated cost of the project is ₹ 11,076.48 crore.

11,076.48 crore. The construction work was started on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021.

IIT Kanpur to Naubasta corridor will pass through the heart of the city covering several prominent educational institutions, Railway & Bus Stations, including IIT Kanpur. CSJM University. GSYM Medical College, Jhakarkati Bus Station and Kanpur Central Railway Station, etc.

