PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project today. Details here

Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Tuesday, December 28. It's a 356 km long project with a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum. Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over ₹1,500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery

