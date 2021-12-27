New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur tomorrow, December 28, to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project, the PMO said on Sunday. Noting that improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the prime minister, the PMO said the metro project is yet another step in this direction.

1) PM Modi will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1:30 PM. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

2) This completed nine-km long section is from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

3) Modi will also inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

4) The entire length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over ₹11,000 crore, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

5) Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

6) The 356 Km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum.

7) Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over ₹1,500 crore, it said.

8) He will also be addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur.

9) At the IIT convocation, where he is the chief guest, students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project.

10) The prime minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, it said.

