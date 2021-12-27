New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur tomorrow, December 28, to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project, the PMO said on Sunday. Noting that improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the prime minister, the PMO said the metro project is yet another step in this direction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}