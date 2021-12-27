This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur metro stretch tomorrow. This completed nine-km long section is from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur tomorrow, December 28, to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project, the PMO said on Sunday. Noting that improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the prime minister, the PMO said the metro project is yet another step in this direction.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur tomorrow, December 28, to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project, the PMO said on Sunday. Noting that improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the prime minister, the PMO said the metro project is yet another step in this direction.
1) PM Modi will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1:30 PM. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.
1) PM Modi will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1:30 PM. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.
8) He will also be addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
8) He will also be addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
9) At the IIT convocation, where he is the chief guest, students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project.
9) At the IIT convocation, where he is the chief guest, students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project.
10) The prime minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, it said.
10) The prime minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, it said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!