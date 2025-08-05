PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan, new MHA, MEA address, tomorrow – ‘broader administrative reform’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first of several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings on Wednesday, 6 August. This is part of Narendra Modi government's ambitious project to bring ministries and departments under one roof and equip them with modern infrastructure.

Named 'Kartavya Bhavan', Modi will visit and inaugurate it and later address a public programme at 'Kartavya Path', an official statement said.

Kartavya Bhavan-03, which is being inaugurated, is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista. The new secretariat building aims to streamline administrative processes and enable agile governance.

"The project embodies the government's broader administrative reform agenda. By co-locating ministries and adopting cutting-edge infrastructure, the Common Central Secretariat will improve inter-ministerial coordination, accelerate policy execution, and foster a responsive administrative ecosystem," the statement said.

The new building, one of the 10 such planned facilities, will be a state-of-the-art office complex spanning an area of around 1.5 lakh square meters across two basements and seven stories, including the ground floor.

MHA, MEA to get new address The building will house Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, and Petroleum & Natural Gas ministries, and the Principal Scientific Adviser's office.

The statement noted that many key ministries currently function from ageing buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed between the 1950s and 1970s, which are now "structurally outdated and inefficient".

The new facilities will reduce repair and maintenance costs, boost productivity, improve employee well-being, and enhance overall service delivery, it said.

The new building will exemplify modern governance infrastructure featuring IT-ready and secure workspaces, ID card-based access controls, integrated electronic surveillance, and a centralised command system.

It will also lead to sustainability, targeting a GRIHA-4 rating with double-glazed façades, rooftop solar, solar water heating, advanced HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, and rainwater harvesting, the statement said.

The facility will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing, e-vehicle charging stations, and extensive use of recycled construction material.

"As a zero-discharge campus, Kartavya Bhavan treats and reuses wastewater to meet a major chunk of water needs. The building uses recycled construction and demolition waste in masonry and paving blocks, lightweight dry partitions to reduce topsoil use and structural load, and features an in-house solid waste management system," it said.

The building is designed to use 30 per cent less energy. Solar panels on the roof of Kartavya Bhavan-03 will generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity every year, and charging stations for electric vehicles are also provided, it said.

The Union Home Secretary, several senior-level officers and a large number of ministry staff have already shifted to the new building.

