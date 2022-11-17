PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangam in Uttar Pradesh on 19 Nov

The objective of the programme is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate month-long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi on 19 November, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The objective of the programme is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.
According to the press statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office, the programme aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life including scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists etc. from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experience.
“More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be visiting Kashi. They will participate in seminars, site visits etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest," the PMO said.
To take part in the inaugural function, the first delegation of 216 people will leave Tamil Nadu on Thursday and reach Banaras railway station late Friday night.
A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi.
The endeavour is in sync with NEP 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian Knowledge Systems with modern systems of knowledge. IIT Madras and BHU are the two implementing agencies for the programme.
