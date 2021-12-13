Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around ₹339 crores. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy.

"Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme. https://t.co/DvTrEKfSzk pic.twitter.com/p2zGMZNv2U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

1) According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 1 PM on December 13, PM Modi will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

2) A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase 1 of the project.

3) They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

4) Over 3,000 seers, figures associated with different religious maths, artistes and other noted people will assemble at the venue on December 13 to witness the inauguration.

5) A grand ceremony has been planned with 55 high-definition cameras, four jimmy jibs, and a huge drone, news agency PTI reported.

6) The scale of the project was such that the project is now spread over a massive area of about 5 lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises was limited to just around 3000 square feet.

7) Known to be Prime Minister's dream project, this corridor will shorten the time span and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

