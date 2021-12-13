PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around ₹339 crores. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy.

