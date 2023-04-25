PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro shortly. Check features, routes, tickets, other details2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:44 AM IST
- Kochi Water Metro: In the first phase, the water metro services will start on the High Court to Vypin and Vytilla to Kakkanad stretches
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate one of Kerala's dream projects--the Kochi Water Metro to the nation. The Kochi Water Metro is not only the country's first water metro and it is also the first-ever integrated water transport system of this size and scale in Asia.
