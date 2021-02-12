New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday.

“These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential," an official statement said.

In Tamil Nadu, Modi will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of ₹3,770 crores, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km long extension will connect North Chennai with the airport and central railway station. A fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu will also be inaugurated.

“Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. Completed at a cost of ₹423 crore, the electrification of this 228 km route will enable free flow of traffic without the need for a change of traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari and would result in saving of Rs.14.61 lakh per day on fuel cost," the statement said.

“During the event, Prime Minister will hand over the state-of-the-art Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army. This Battle Tank has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions, 8 labs and several MSMEs," it said.

In Kerala, Modi will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. The complex will produce acrylates, acrylic acid and oxo-alcohol, which are at present imported. This will result in saving of about ₹3,700-4,000 crore per annum in foreign exchange.

“Constructed at a capital cost of about ₹6,000 crore, the PDPP Complex has been set up close to the refinery to achieve integration of feedstock supply, utilities, off-sites and other facilities. It will benefit the downstream sector in saving huge costs as a result of the ready availability of feedstock and optimized supply chain management. With the commissioning, Kochi refinery has become the first Indian refinery to produce niche petrochemicals," it said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the Ro-Ro vessels at Willingdon Islands, Kochi. The service is expected to reduce transportation cost and transit time and will reduce congestion on the roads of Kochi. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port, inaugurate the Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, and inaugurate the International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika" at Cochin Port.

