“Constructed at a capital cost of about ₹6,000 crore, the PDPP Complex has been set up close to the refinery to achieve integration of feedstock supply, utilities, off-sites and other facilities. It will benefit the downstream sector in saving huge costs as a result of the ready availability of feedstock and optimized supply chain management. With the commissioning, Kochi refinery has become the first Indian refinery to produce niche petrochemicals," it said.

