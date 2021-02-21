OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar tomorrow

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 02:03 PM IST Staff Writer

This will help connect thousands of people in the 4.1 km stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of Kolkata Metro's North-South Line from Noapara to Dakshineswar tomorrow. The prime minister will flag off a train from Noapara to Dakshineswar from a programme in the Hooghly district, Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

This will help connect thousands of people in the stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar.

This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, fully funded by the Central Government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will ease out access to the two world-famous Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees. The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures and idols.

Passengers from Kavi Subhash station in the southern end will be able to travel to Dakshineswar in just over an hour, traversing 31.3 km, a Metro official said.

The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a public meeting at Dunlop Maidan in Hooghly.


