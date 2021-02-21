PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar tomorrow

This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, fully funded by the Central Government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will ease out access to the two world-famous Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees. The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures and idols.