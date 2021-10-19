Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport in UP tomorrow. In pics

PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport in UP tomorrow. In pics

The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka.
12:56 PM IST Livemint

At around 10 am, PM Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport, the third international airport of UP

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, 20 October. At around 10 am,  he will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport, the third international airport of UP.

At around 10 am, PM Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport.
At around 10 am, PM Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport.
Inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport

The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka, carrying a Sri Lankan delegation of over a hundred Buddhist Monks & dignitaries including the 12-member Holy Relic entourage bringing the Holy Buddha Relics for Exposition. The delegation also comprises of Anunayakas (deputy heads) of all four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka i.e Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Government of Sri Lanka led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapakshe.

Kushinagar International Airport
Kushinagar International Airport
Prime Minister will visit the Mahaparinirvana temple, offer Archana and Chivar to the reclining statue of Lord Buddha and also plant a Bodhi tree sapling.

Prime Minister will participate in an event, organised to mark Abhidhamma Day. The day symbolises the end of a three-month rainy retreat – Varshavaas or Vassa – for the Buddhist Monks, during which they stay at one place in vihara & monastery and pray. The event will also be attended by eminent Monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia, as well as Ambassadors of various countries.

Inauguration & laying of Foundation Stone of development projects

Prime Minister will participate in a public function at Barwa Jangal, Kushinagar. In the event, he will lay the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College, Kushinagar which will be built at a cost of over 280 crore. The Medical College will have a 500-bed hospital and provide admissions to 100 students in the MBBS course in academic session 2022-2023. Prime Minister will also inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth over 180 crore.

