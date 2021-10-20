PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International airport today. Details here

Prime Minister will participate in an event, organised to mark Abhidhamma Day. The day symbolises the end of a three-month rainy retreat - Varshavaas or Vassa - for the Buddhist Monks, during which they stay at one place in the vihara and monastery and pray. The event will also be attended by eminent Monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia, as well as Ambassadors of various countries.