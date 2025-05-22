PM Modi to unveil projects worth ₹26,000 Cr in Rajasthan today: Check full itinerary here

PM Modi in Rajasthan today: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan today, 22 May. Modi will travel to Bikaner and at around 10:30 AM and begin his engagement with a darshan at Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke, a government press communique said.

At around 11:00 AM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag-off Bikaner-Mumbai express train. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹26,000 crore and also address a public function in Palana, the statement said.

Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 States and Union Territories of India developed at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore.

“Over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,” the statement said.

What is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is focused on long-term planning, with improvements such as better station access, concourse areas, waiting halls, improved lighting, modern ticketing systems, and energy-efficient design.

The inauguration marks a historic leap towards modernising Indian Railways, the government said.

Fill list of stations Maharashtra: Amrit Stations being inaugurated in Maharashtra are Amgaon, Chanda Fort, Chinchpokli, Devlali, Dhule, Kedgaon, Lasalgaon, Lonand Junction, Matunga, Murtizapur Junction, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction, Parel, Savda, Shahad, Wadala Road.

Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, Balrampur, Bareilly city, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarannath, Goverdhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra Junction, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani Junction, Pokhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur Junction, Siddharthnagar, Suraimanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia, Ujhani will be inaugurated.

Tamil Nadu: In Tamil Nadu stations Chidambaram, Kulitturai, Mannargudi, Polur, Samalpatti, Srirangam, St Thomas Mount, Tiruvannamalai, Vriddhachalam Junction are also part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme which will be inaugurated by the PM.

Gujarat: Amrit Stations being inaugurated in Gujarat include Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamwanthali, Jamjodhpur, Kanalus Junction, Karamsad, Kosamba Junction, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula Junction, Samakhiyali and Sihor Junction.

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram, Orchha, Seoni, Shajapur, Shri Dham stations in Madhya Pradesh will also be inaugurated.

₹ 4850 crore roadways projects Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and dedicate to the Nation Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km); Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail line electrification.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for construction of three Vehicle Underpasses, widening and strengthening of National highways. He will also dedicate 7 roadways projects in Rajasthan. The roadways projects, worth over ₹4850 crore, will facilitate smoother movement of goods and people. The highways extend up to the Indo-Pakistan border, enhancing accessibility for security forces and strengthening India's defence infrastructure.

He will lay the foundation stone of power projects including Solar projects at Bikaner and Nawa in Didwana Kuchaman, and Transmission Systems for Evacuation of Power Part B PowerGrid Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Part E PowerGrid Mewar Transmission Ltd.

Modi will also inaugurate power projects including Solar project at Bikaner, Transmission system for Evacuation of PowerGrid Neemuch and from Bikaner Complex, Augmentation of transformation capacity at Fatehgarh-II Power Station which will provide clean energy and reduce carbon emission.

Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate 25 important state government projects across Rajasthan to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services, and water availability in the state. These include laying of foundation stone and dedication to the nation of projects for upgrading and maintaining 12 State Highways covering a total length of over 750 km worth over ₹3,240 crore; further expansion under the program includes an additional 900 km of new highways.

