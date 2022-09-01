PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Mangaluru International Airport at around 1:30 PM on September 2
Nearly two lakh people are likely to attend the event at Goldfinch city grounds in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth ₹3,800 crore in Mangaluru.
The strings of projects that PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation tomorrow include the Inauguration of the project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority; lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around ₹1,000 crore, undertaken by the Port. He will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited viz BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant, worth ₹1,830 crore and ₹680 crore respectively.
As per the news agency PTI, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Mangaluru International Airport at around 1:30 PM on September 2. From the airport, PM Modi will fly to New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur by a chopper, and after inaugurating or laying the foundation for various projects, he will arrive at the Goldfinch city grounds to attend an official public event on the coastal city.
Nearly two lakh people are likely to attend the event at Goldfinch city grounds, in addition to one lakh workers of the BJP.
Party workers and beneficiaries of government programmes are likely to come from various parts of Dakshina Kannada district and neighbouring Udupi. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, a host of state Ministers, BJP legislators and leaders are likely to participate in the event.
Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city for the PM's visit. The visit to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district is seen as significant after recent incidents of "communal" murders including that of BJP activist Praveen Nettar near here, which triggered widespread protests and the spate of resignations by some of its Yuva Morcha members and workers at various places across Karnataka, accusing the state government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu 'Karyakartas'. Several Hindutva ideologues and organisations too had expressed their angst against the government, reflecting similar sentiments. The visit is also at the time when the BJP government is facing corruption charges of "40% commission" in public works by the state contractors' association, and also allegations of irregularities in several departments by certain organisations and opposition parties, especially the Congress.
PM Modi will visit Mangaluru after attending events in neighbouring Kerala.