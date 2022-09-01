Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city for the PM's visit. The visit to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district is seen as significant after recent incidents of "communal" murders including that of BJP activist Praveen Nettar near here, which triggered widespread protests and the spate of resignations by some of its Yuva Morcha members and workers at various places across Karnataka, accusing the state government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu 'Karyakartas'. Several Hindutva ideologues and organisations too had expressed their angst against the government, reflecting similar sentiments. The visit is also at the time when the BJP government is facing corruption charges of "40% commission" in public works by the state contractors' association, and also allegations of irregularities in several departments by certain organisations and opposition parties, especially the Congress.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}