PM Modi to inaugurate 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain today

A senior official of the Ujjain Smart City Ltd, the authority which executed the project said "Mega arrangements have been made for the opening of the 'Mahakal Lok' that will be dedicated to the people by the prime minister. After reaching Ujjain, he will drive to the temple complex in his motorcade, and perform a 'puja' at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. After that, he will go to the 'NandiDwar' and inaugurate the corridor,"