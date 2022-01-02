1 min read.Updated: 02 Jan 2022, 05:16 PM ISTLivemint
PM to inaugurate new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura
In Manipur itself the Prime Minister will inaugurate twenty two developmental projects worth over ₹4800 crore.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI :
In an official statement it was announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the states of Manipur and Tripura on 4 January to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate of a host of developmental projects and services.
In Manipur itself the Prime Minister will inaugurate twenty two developmental projects worth over ₹4800 crore.
In line with PM’s mantra of ‘SabkaSaath - Sabka Vikas - Sabka Vishwas’, to benefit minority communities, foundation stone of projects worth ₹130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram will be laid.
PM to inaugurate new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura.
He will also launch Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Sammridhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools in Tripura.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!