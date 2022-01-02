NEW DELHI : In an official statement it was announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the states of Manipur and Tripura on 4 January to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate of a host of developmental projects and services.

In Manipur itself the Prime Minister will inaugurate twenty two developmental projects worth over ₹4800 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives at Agartala.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of National highways worth more than ₹1700 crore to be laid in the northeastern state.

In a major fillip to mobile connectivity in the hills, more than 2350 mobile towers built at cost of around ₹1100 crores will be dedicated to the public by Modi.

In an attempt to boost the health sector the PM will lay the foundation stone of ‘State of the Art Cancer Hospital’ and a newly built 200 bedded Covid Hospital will be inaugurated.

To boost employment in the north east, foundation stone of Manipur’s biggest PPP initiative, ‘Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training’ will be laid.

Among other initiatives the PM will lay the foundation stone of ‘Manipur Institute of Performing Arts’.

In line with PM’s mantra of ‘SabkaSaath - Sabka Vikas - Sabka Vishwas’, to benefit minority communities, foundation stone of projects worth ₹130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram will be laid.

PM to inaugurate new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura.

He will also launch Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Sammridhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools in Tripura.

