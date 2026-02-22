PM Modi to inaugurate Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat train today – Check detailed itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The Namo Bharat service is part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, designed to provide high-speed, high-frequency connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.

The inauguration forms part of the Centre's push to expand regional rapid transit systems aimed at reducing travel time, easing congestion and promoting sustainable urban mobility.

PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut before addressing a public meeting in Mohiuddinpur.

Check PM Modi's detailed itinerary for February 22 here: The prime minister will arrive at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad at 11 AM, according to PTI, citing the district administration.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Mohkampur helipad, near Shatabdi Nagar station, by a state helicopter to receive PM Modi at 11.15 am.

PM Modi's helicopter is scheduled to land at the same helipad at 11.30 am, where the chief minister will receive him.

At 12.30 pm, the prime minister will flag off the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station.

PM Modi and CM Adityanath will then travel by metro up to Meerut South station.

From Meerut South, the prime minister will proceed by road to the public meeting venue at Mohiuddinpur, where he is expected to arrive around 1 pm.

Before addressing the gathering, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth around ₹ 12,930 crore in Meerut.

12,930 crore in Meerut. After spending about an hour at the venue, the prime minister will depart from the Mohiuddinpur helipad at around 2.10 pm for the Hindon Airport. A new "golden chapter" Yogi Adityanath stressed that a new "golden chapter" is about to be added to the development journey of the state.

"A new golden chapter is about to be added to the development journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will flag off the 'Meerut Metro' and 'Namo Bharat' train in the revolutionary land of Meerut, giving momentum to the development journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh'.

"On this occasion, Prime Minister ji will dedicate the 82 km long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation and inaugurate the remaining sections of RRTS. This step will set a new example for integrated urban and regional transportation. Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to Prime Minister ji on the sacred soil of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The CM also emphasised that PM Modi will also inaugurate projects worth over ₹12,000 crore in the Western UP District.

At the same time, he will gift the district of Meerut -- which is witnessing modern connectivity -- with various development and public welfare projects worth approximately ₹12,930 crores," CM Yogi posted.