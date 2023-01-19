On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Maharashtra to launch several projects worth around ₹38,800 crore. One of the main highlights of his visit is the inauguration of two metro lines in Mumbai, costing around ₹12,600 crore. These metro lines will be open to the public from 4 pm on January 20th.

In order to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Prime Minister's visit, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory banning heavy vehicles on all roads including Western Express Highway in the Western Suburb from 12pm to 9pm. The police have made extensive security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit, including deploying four units of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and one unit each of the Anti-Riot Squad and Rapid Action Force.

Additionally, flying activities including drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft have been restricted from noon till midnight under the jurisdictions of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi, and Jogeshwari.

The PM will also launch the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) and the MUMBAI 1 mobile app, which can be used to pay for tickets with UPI at metro station entrance gates.

Here are 5 things to know about Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7:

1} The 18.6 km Metro Line 2A (yellow line) runs between Dahisar East to DN Nagar in Andheri West. From Andheri West to Valani, this line's Phase II has been extended by 9 kilometres, covering 8 stations. The 16.5 km Metro Line 7 runs from Andheri East to Dahisar East. The 5.2 km-long Phase II of this route will have four stops between Goregaon East and Gundavali. According to representatives of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, a new interchange station for the two metro lines would be built at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West.

2} Line 2A's earliest and last trains will depart from Andheri West at 6 am and 9.24 pm, respectively. The first Line 7 metro will depart from Gundavali station at 5.55 am, while the final one will arrive at 9.24 pm. The cost of the ticket is 10 yen for a 3 km trip, with an extra fee for further trips. According to a report, the ticket will be $20 for a travel of 3 to 12 km, $30 for a distance of 12 to 18 km, and $50 for a distance of 24 to 30 km.

3} The combined metro trains from these two lines will travel a 35-km elevated corridor stretch on 22 rakes with a total of 30 elevated stations. Depending on the time of day, it is programmed to operate at an average frequency of every 10 minutes.

4} Both of these metro lines originate at Link Road and Western Express Highway, two significant thoroughfares in Mumbai. They are anticipated to carry between three and four lakh passengers each day, lessen traffic and crowding, and cut down on travel time by at least 30 to 50 percent. By 2031, it hopes to assist at least 10 lakh daily commuters.

5} The coaches were constructed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited and are 85% made in India. According to a report in India Today, the train has a capacity of 380 passengers each coach and can travel at a top speed of 70 kmph while transporting 2280 passengers. Female passengers will travel in a separate coach, and each station will have a female security guard and CCTV systems. Although drivers will initially be in the coaches, it is intended to be driverless and equipped with a cutting-edge signalling system. PM Modi lay the cornerstone for these lines in 2015.