PM Modi to inaugurate metro Lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai: 5 things to know
The PM will dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around ₹12,600 crore
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Maharashtra to launch several projects worth around ₹38,800 crore. One of the main highlights of his visit is the inauguration of two metro lines in Mumbai, costing around ₹12,600 crore. These metro lines will be open to the public from 4 pm on January 20th.