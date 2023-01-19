PM Modi to inaugurate metro Lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai: 5 things to know

2} Line 2A's earliest and last trains will depart from Andheri West at 6 am and 9.24 pm, respectively. The first Line 7 metro will depart from Gundavali station at 5.55 am, while the final one will arrive at 9.24 pm. The cost of the ticket is 10 yen for a 3 km trip, with an extra fee for further trips. According to a report, the ticket will be $20 for a travel of 3 to 12 km, $30 for a distance of 12 to 18 km, and $50 for a distance of 24 to 30 km.