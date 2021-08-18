Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath on Friday (20th August). The projects to be inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.

The Somnath Promenade has been developed under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme at a total cost of over ₹47 crore.

The Somnath Exhibition Centre, developed in the premises of ‘Tourist Facilitation Centre’, displays the exhibits from dismantled parts of old Somnath temple and its sculptures having Nagar style temple architecture of old Somnath.

The reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of ₹3.5 crore. This temple is also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by Queen Ahilyabai of Indore, when she found that the old temple was in ruins.

The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity.

Shree Parvati Temple is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of ₹30 crore. This will include temple construction in Sompura Salats Style, development of Garbha Griha and Nritya Mandap.

Union Home Minister, Union Tourism Minister along with chief minister and deputy chief minister of Gujarat will be present on the occasion.

