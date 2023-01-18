PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7 on 19 January. 10 points

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7 on 19 January. 10 points3 min read . 06:24 AM IST
- Apart from this, PM Modi will also will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,800 crores.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate new Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 from Gundavalli metro on 19 January. The two lines are worth around ₹12,600 crore.
Apart from this, PM Modi will also will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,800 crores.
“Providing seamless urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. In line with this, he will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7," PMO statement said.
Here are 10 points you need to know about Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7:
Both the metros are worth around ₹12,600 crores.
The metro line 2A which connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long.
Metro line 7 connects Andheri E–Dahisar E (red line) and is around 16.5 Km long.
The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.
From April 2022, the phase 1 of the 9.5 km-long portion between Dahisar east to Dahanukarwadi of the 18.6 km long 2A corridor between Dahisar east to DN Nagar (Yellow Line) became operational. Similarly, the 9.75 km long portion between Dahisar (east) to Aarey Colony of the 16.5 km metro stretch between Dahisar (east) to Andheri Highway, known as Red Line is currently operational.
On average, this stretch draws a ridership of 25,000 daily.
As per Hindustan Times report, both these metro will be open to public from 20 January.
As per the report, on the Line 2A, the first metro will leave the Andheri West station at 6 am while the last will be at 9.24 pm.
Speaking of Metro Line 7, the report states that the first metro on this route will start at 5.55 am from Gundavali station and the last one at 9.24 pm.
Speaking of fares, the price of the ticket is ₹10 for 3 km, with an additional charge beyond that. As per Times Now report, the fare a distance of 3-12 km will be ₹20, for 12-18 km the fare will be ₹30. The fare for 18-24 km will be ₹40 while that for 24-30 km, the ticket price will be ₹50.
Both these Metro lines pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) and are expected to reduce traffic from these major roads as well as help reduce crowding in existing suburban local train services.
On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly reviewed Metro lines 2A and 7 at the Gundavali Metro station.
Apart from this, the prime minister will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.
The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well.
Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crore.
In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Modi will inaugurate 20 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana', the statement said.
This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to people, it said.
As per the prime minister's office, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai -- 360-bed Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bed Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bed Oshiwara Maternity Home.
Modi will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km roads of Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about ₹6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either concretised or are in the process of being concretised. However, remaining roads of about 850 Km length face the challenge of potholes which severely impacts transportation.
He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The project will be done at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore.
Further, the prime minister will start the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana.
(With inputs from agencies)
