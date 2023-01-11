PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali tomorrow

It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka between January 12-16 with the theme being "Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat", according to the news agency ANI.

