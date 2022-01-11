PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on 12th January. Prime Minister's office informed that the inauguration will be done through video conferencing.

As per the PMO, the establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages.

See photo

View Full Image Central Institute of Classical Tamil

View Full Image Central Institute of Classical Tamil

View Full Image Central Institute of Classical Tamil

The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government and is built at a cost of ₹24 Crore. CICT, which was operating from a rented building so far, will now operate from a new 3 storey campus. The new campus is equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar halls and a multimedia hall, it said.

An autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Education, CICT is contributing to the promotion of classical Tamil by doing research activities so as to establish the ancientness and uniqueness of the Tamil language.

The institute library has a rich collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil Books. To promote classical Tamil and support its students, the Institute indulges in academic activities like holding seminars and training programmes, granting fellowship etc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.