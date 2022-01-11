OPEN APP
PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of Classical Tamil institute in Chennai tomorrow

PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of Classical Tamil institute in Chennai tomorrow

The establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages (PTI)Premium
The establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages (PTI)
 Updated: 11 Jan 2022, 03:44 PM IST Livemint

  • The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government and is built at a cost of 24 Crore
  • CICT, which was operating from a rented building so far, will now operate from a new 3 storey campus

PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on 12th January. Prime Minister's office informed that the inauguration will be done through video conferencing. 

As per the PMO, the establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages.

Central Institute of Classical Tamil
The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government and is built at a cost of 24 Crore. CICT, which was operating from a rented building so far, will now operate from a new 3 storey campus. The new campus is equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar halls and a multimedia hall, it said.

An autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Education, CICT is contributing to the promotion of classical Tamil by doing research activities so as to establish the ancientness and uniqueness of the Tamil language.

The institute library has a rich collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil Books. To promote classical Tamil and support its students, the Institute indulges in academic activities like holding seminars and training programmes, granting fellowship etc.

