Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the new Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport on 8 April. PM Modi said that the new Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport will be an important addition to the city's infrastructure. The Prime Minister also said that it will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.

Here are 10 points you need to know about the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at Chennai Airport:

1) The new integrated terminal building at Chennai Airport, spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm, is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu.

2) The airport has an annual passenger handling capacity of 35 Million passengers, the modern facility at the Chennai Airport will improve air travel experiences for all.

3) The terminal is equipped with 108 immigration counters which are split equally between arrival and departure areas.

4) These immigration counters would significantly enhance the travel experience for passengers by expediting the transit process.

5) Phase I of the NITB is equipped with 100 state-of-the-art check-in counters to expedite departure. These counters are made of solid acrylic and feature vibrant colour shades. There will also be self baggage drop kiosks which will make check-in a breeze.

6) The ceilings of new terminal are adorned with mesmerising motif lights, reflecting the Kolam patterns of South India. These fixtures transport visitors to a world where old meets new in the most exquisite way possible

7) The Skylight is a unique feature of the new terminal. It harvests natural light to illuminate the space inside the building and reduces energy consumption and it makes a space feel enlivening and airy.

8) Security screening will become quicker in the new terminal with 11 no's Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) in place for screening carry-on baggage, ensuring quick screening and smooth passenger clearance.

9) The new terminal aligns with the GRIHA standards which means Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment. This rating system is developed to evaluate the environmental performance of buildings and habitats.

10) The new terminal building features dazzling grandiose pillars & columns finished with stainless steel champagne strips. The golden finish adds opulence and magnificence to the overall design of the New Terminal.

Meanwhile, PM Modi who will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station on April 8. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of ₹720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others, said the PMO statement. He will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.

