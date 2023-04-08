PM Modi to inaugurate new Chennai airport terminal today. 10 points3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 08:41 AM IST
- The Prime Minister said that the new Chennai airport terminal will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the new Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport on 8 April. PM Modi said that the new Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport will be an important addition to the city's infrastructure. The Prime Minister also said that it will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.
