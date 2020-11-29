Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi to inaugurate newly widened Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway tomorrow
PM Modi to inaugurate newly widened Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway tomorrow

1 min read . 05:39 AM IST ANI

  • PM Modi will inaugurate the six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway on the occasion of Dev Deepawali
  • The 73-kilometre stretch of the newly widened National Highway-19 is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi, by one hour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway during his visit to Varanasi on November 30 on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, said sources.

The 73-kilometre stretch of the newly widened National Highway-19, which cost a total of 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between the pilgrimage cities on the banks of river Ganga, Prayagraj and Varanasi, by one hour.

PM Modi will light a diya to start the celebrations of Dev Deepawali, a festival of light celebrated on Kartik (November-December) purnima (full moon), by lighting a diya at Raj Ghat in Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of river Ganges.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will undertake a site visit of the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to review its progress. He will also see the Light and Sound Show at the Sarnath archaeological site, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

