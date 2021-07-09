PM Modi to inaugurate nine medical colleges in UP next week

"The PM will be inaugurating nine medical colleges in Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, and Sidharth Nagar. He may inaugurate the institutions on July 15 or July 16. His programme is scheduled for Varanasi on these dates and he will be inaugurating from there," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}