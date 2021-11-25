NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar. PM Modi arrived at the place accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land and the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

The airport will be located almost 72 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport - and about 40 km from Noida.

The airport is being made in line with PM’s vision towards boosting connectivity and creating a future-ready aviation sector and help establish Uttar Pradesh on the global map.

This inauguration will make Uttar Pradesh the only Indian state with five international airports. The Noida International Airport will be the second international airport to come up in the national capital region, after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

India’s first net zero emissions airport will also have the provision of multi-modal seamless connectivity.

This is also the first time in India, an airport has been conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub.

Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that the airport will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism in the state.

Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia while addressing the gathering at the Inaugural event said that, “ Noida International Airport will be a multi-modal connectivity hub. It will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. Soon we'll see 17 airports including an international airport at Ayodhya in the state" and thanked the Prime Minister.

Civil Aviation Minister added, "The Jewar airport will host multi-modal connectivity and bring in investments worth ₹60,000 crore to UP."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also said that he expects investments of ₹10,000 cr after the first phase and to ₹35,000 crore once the airport is fully built.

The airport has run into controversy earlier when farmers claimed that the proposed construction took over their cultivable land. The protesting farmers have camped in tents 700 metres from the airport. Also in a surprise turn of event a local BJP MLA had admitted to acquiring land in a hurry.

