PM Modi to inaugurate Okha-Beyt Signature Bridge in Gujarat on February 25 | 5 things to know

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 2.5 km Signature Bridge in Dwarka, Gujarat on February 25. The bridge costs 978 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Signature Bridge between Okha and Beyt, spanning 2.5 kilometers, in the pilgrimage site of Dwarka in Gujarat on February 25. The bridge holds immense significance for both residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish temple. It is being built for 978 crore.

Here are five things to know about Gujarat's Signature Bridge,

1) The construction of the bridge, initiated by the Centre in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony, aims to facilitate easier access for devotees commuting between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Before the bridge's construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.

2) The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

3) The local community and pilgrims are eagerly anticipating the inauguration, as it would mark a significant improvement in accessibility to the sacred Beyt Dwarka, ANI reported.

4) “This bridge will boost tourism, save us time, and also boost our access to quality healthcare with the development of public infrastructure. Tourists who once sailed 5 hours on boats to Beyt Dwarka can now straightaway take the bridge. It will cut down their travel time by 3 hours," a tourist in Dwarka told ANI.

5) "The bridge will serve as an effective and sustainable option for those who are unable to afford to boat cruises. It would enable and facilitate transportation of locals, who often to navigate many challenges while commuting at night," another tourist said.

(With ANI inputs)

