New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on 18 July, the prime minister’s office said.

Built at a cost of around 710 crore, the new integrated terminal building will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the union territory, it added. With a total built-up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal is capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

“An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of 80 Crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time," the PMO said.

Inspired from nature, the airport terminal has been designed as a shell-shaped structure depicting sea and islands.

The terminal building has a number of sustainability features like double insulated roofing system to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, low heat gain glazing.

Rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100% of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant are some other features of the terminal building ensuring minimal negative impact on the islands’ environment.

As a gateway to the pristine islands of the Andaman and Nicobar, Port Blair is a popular tourist destination. The spacious new terminal building will boost air traffic and thus tourism in the region. It will also help create employment opportunities for the local community and provide a fillip to the economy of the region.

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:23 PM IST
