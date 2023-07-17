PM Modi to inaugurate Port Blair airport terminal building on 18 July1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Built at a cost of around ₹710 crore, the new integrated terminal building will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the union territory
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on 18 July, the prime minister’s office said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×