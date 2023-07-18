Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair today. The new integrated terminal has been built at cost of around ₹710 crore and will be capable of handling 50 lakh passengers annually.

Also Read: 'Not saying because he is PM but..,' Jaishankar on PM Modi's leadership In a tweet informing about the new integrated terminal, PM Modi wrote, “The new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair, will ensure easier travel to Andaman and Nicobar islands. This will be a big boost for tourism in particular. The building will be inaugurated tomorrow, 18th July, at 10:30 AM."

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia while speaking about the inauguration told news agency ANI, “The airport worth ₹710 Crores is being dedicated to the nation today. At present, Veer Savarkar International Airport has connectivity with Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam but in the time to come will be further expanded...It won't an exaggeration to say that Andaman & Nicobar Islands are a pearl of India's ancient history. To provide it with a complete form, PM Modi will dedicate it to the nation today..."

The new airport terminal has been designed in a shell-shaped structure that depicts the sea and islands. It also features a number of sustainability features like double insulated roofing, skylights, low heat gain glazing and LED lighting.

Other features of the building include a rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant which utilizes 100% treated wastewater for landscaping and a 500KW capacity solar power plant.

Featuring a built-up area of around 40,800 sqm, the new terminal building also houses an Apron capable of housing two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321. The Apron has been built at a cost of ₹80 crore and can park a total of ten aircrafts at a time.

Portblair is a popular tourist destination which acts as a gateway to the islands of Andaman and Nicobar. According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the spacious new terminal building will lead to boosting air traffic and tourism while leading to creating employment opportunities for the local communities in the region. The release by PMO noted that the building has been constructed while ensuring minimal negative impact on the islands’ environment.