Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia while speaking about the inauguration told news agency ANI, “The airport worth ₹710 Crores is being dedicated to the nation today. At present, Veer Savarkar International Airport has connectivity with Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam but in the time to come will be further expanded...It won't an exaggeration to say that Andaman & Nicobar Islands are a pearl of India's ancient history. To provide it with a complete form, PM Modi will dedicate it to the nation today..."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}