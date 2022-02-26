PM Modi to inaugurate post Budget webinar of Health Ministry today

PM Modi to inaugurate post Budget webinar of Health Ministry today1 min read . 06:29 AM IST
The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the post-Union Budget webinar of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 10 am on Saturday.
Three thematic sessions will be held from 10:45 hrs to 13:50 hrs on the topics of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, E-Sanjeevani, and Telemental Health Programme.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the objective of the webinar is to involve the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the Government in the health sector. The Prime Minister's address will set the tone for the post-budget webinars.
The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, Industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders. The valedictory session will be jointly chaired by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union AYUSH Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal.
The sessions are planned in a manner to allows for ample interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolving a participative approach for time-bound implementation of announcements. The address of the Prime Minister shall be streamed live on DD News.
