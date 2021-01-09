Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention today. 5 points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention today. 5 points

2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Staff Writer

President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his valedictory address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

"At 10:30 am tomorrow, 9th January will address the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. This is a great opportunity to interact with our vibrant diaspora," the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention today. 5 points

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST

Bolsonaro writes to Modi, asks to expedite AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shipment as delays loom

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST

WHO: Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST

China has given over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST

"At 10:30 am tomorrow, 9th January will address the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. This is a great opportunity to interact with our vibrant diaspora," the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention today. 5 points

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST

Bolsonaro writes to Modi, asks to expedite AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shipment as delays loom

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST

WHO: Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST

China has given over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

All you need to know about Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

1) PBD convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians, according to an official release.

2) In view of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised on January 9, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

3) The Convention will be held in a virtual format, as were the PBD Conferences held recently in the run-up to the Convention. The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 is "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". The winners of the online Bharat ko Janiye Quiz for the youth will also be announced, the release said.

4) The inaugural session will be followed by the two plenary sessions. The first plenary on Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat will feature addresses by External Affairs Minister and Commerce and Industry Minister while the second plenary on Facing Post covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by Minister of Health and Minister of State for External Affairs.

5) The finale would be the valedictory session where President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his valedictory address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced. Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to select Indian diaspora members to recognize their achievements and honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.